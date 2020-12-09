Aviation/CORSIA > UK should front-load its effort towards net zero, say advisors

UK should front-load its effort towards net zero, say advisors

Published 00:01 on December 9, 2020  /  Last updated at 23:48 on December 8, 2020  /  Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS, New Market Mechanisms  /  No Comments

The UK should front-load its efforts towards its 2050 net zero goal by setting a 2035 emissions reduction target of 78% under 1990 levels, and should consider forcing airlines to buy domestic removals offsets, the government’s independent advisory body said on Wednesday.

