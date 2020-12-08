California governor expected to name ARB chair appointee soon, sources say

Published 21:35 on December 8, 2020 / Last updated at 00:01 on December 9, 2020

California Governor Gavin Newsom may announce ARB Chair Mary Nichols’ replacement in the next week, with the appointee to guide the state agency through the 2022 Scoping Plan, sources told Carbon Pulse.