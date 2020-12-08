ANALYSIS: Oil majors, utilities shift offset usage amid low California allowance prices

Published 21:01 on December 8, 2020 / Last updated at 23:57 on December 8, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Low carbon allowance prices earlier this year may have contributed to fewer California entities surrendering offsets at the interim compliance deadline in November, but participants anticipate the trend skewing back to historic levels next year.