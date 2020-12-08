ANALYSIS: Oil majors, utilities shift offset usage amid low California allowance prices
Published 21:01 on December 8, 2020 / Last updated at 23:57 on December 8, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
Low carbon allowance prices earlier this year may have contributed to fewer California entities surrendering offsets at the interim compliance deadline in November, but participants anticipate the trend skewing back to historic levels next year.
Low carbon allowance prices earlier this year may have contributed to fewer California entities surrendering offsets at the interim compliance deadline in November, but participants anticipate the trend skewing back to historic levels next year.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.