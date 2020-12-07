Singapore hedge fund TradeFlow to offset emissions from commodity trading business
Published 23:10 on December 7, 2020 / Last updated at 23:10 on December 7, 2020 / Asia Pacific, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Voluntary Market / No Comments
TradeFlow Capital Management will offset the emissions from the movement of goods under its commodity trading business, the Singapore-based hedge fund announced Monday.
