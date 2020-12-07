Senior/Project Manager (Maternity Cover), Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership – Brussels

The University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL) is a globally influential institute within the University of Cambridge working on a mission to develop leadership and solutions towards a sustainable economy.

Our work has never been more relevant as leaders in business and government look to ‘build back better’ from the Covid-19 global pandemic. In our eyes, this means an economic recovery which prioritises investment and innovation in solutions to climate change, the restoration of nature, whilst delivering inclusive, resilient societies.

This exciting role is based in University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL)’s Brussels office. It is an opportunity for an experienced project manager to join a dynamic and fast-paced team that engages with senior business leaders and European policy makers to unlock new climate change policies and support the transition to a net zero economy.

The role will be offered at a Project Manager or Senior Project Manager level, depending on the experience of the successful applicant. Please state in your application for which level you would like to be considered.

CISL’s Policy Team works at EU, member state and international levels to deliver influential projects that include Corporate Leaders Group Europe, the EU Green Growth Partnership and work alongside the We Mean Business Coalition.

We are looking for a Maternity Cover Senior / Project Manager to support and deliver our European work programme. The role will manage projects across the team. The successful candidate will support delivery of an ambitious programme of engagement between businesses and MEPs, ministers, policy makers, commissioners and academics, as well as new content development, communications strategy, new business development and fundraising in related areas.

We are looking for someone with a strong record of accomplishment in project management, preferably gained within the Brussels policy environment, to support the development and delivery of this portfolio of work. You will work alongside the Team Director, the Head of the Brussels office, the Brussels Chairman and team Programme Managers to put in place efficient delivery plans for complex programmes. You will also help manage work carried out at Project Coordinator and intern level. These will ensure that the programmes are delivered within budget in a timely and efficient manner and in line with the overall objectives for the initiative.

Applicants must be committed to the values that underpin CISL’s work and will be expected to demonstrate the following essential skills and experience:

Qualification to degree level or equivalent.

Ability to interact confidently and credibly with a wide range of senior stakeholders from policy, academic and business backgrounds.

Excellent written and oral communication skills, demonstrating a high proficiency in English.

Strong presentation and facilitation skills, with the ability to make complex content accessible to wider ranging audiences.

The ability to work as part of a fast-paced project team and to work on own initiative, and demonstrating flexibility and management of competing priorities.

Advanced project planning skills with ability to respond willingly, quickly, flexibly and with resilience to changing business imperatives budgets.

Experience of complex event management.

Experience of managing digital communications campaigns (Twitter/LinkedIn etc.)

Ability to work independently and pro-actively toward project deliverables and deadline.

Experience and confidence in drawing up, maintaining and monitoring project budgets.

High level of competence across standard software packages including Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook plus experience of working with a Client Relationship Management system.

Understanding of EU policy development and opportunities to engage in shaping it

Commitment to the values that underpin CISL’s work and a keen interest in social and environmental responsibility.

The following attributes are desirable:

Understanding and experience of the business sector.

Experience of European climate and / or industrial policy.

European language skills, in addition to English.

The deadline for applications is 10th December 2020.

This post is a temporary, 7 month maternity cover and is located in Brussels. The team has an office in Brussels, but is currently teleworking given the current circumstances. In this case, ability to telework would be important. Where necessary, computer equipment may be supplied.

Applicants must have the right to work in Belgium, and be based within a commutable distance to Brussels.

To apply, please send your CV and cover letter to Human.Resources@cisl.cam.ac.uk.

You can find the original job posting here.