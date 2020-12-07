Project Development Manager, Corporate Carbon – Sydney

Job Environment:

Corporate Carbon, incorporating the Corporate Carbon Group of Companies, is one of Australia’s largest multi sector carbon project developers. Corporate Carbon Advisory works with landholders, businesses, partners and investors to deliver commercial value from greenhouse gas abatement projects and from managing energy and emissions. From carbon credit creation to sale, we enable our clients to monetise carbon abatement activities and secure viable returns in the Australian market.

Corporate Carbon is also a project owner and owns several properties on which it is undertaking vegetation projects.

Role:

Corporate Carbon Advisory is seeking a Carbon Project Development Manager to play a key supporting role in a team-based approach to further developing and operating the firm’s portfolio of Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF) projects.

Responsibilities include:

1. Provide technical support on modelling and reporting on ERF projects to the Strategic Development and Origination team

2. Assist in identifying and analysing opportunities to develop carbon abatement projects for new and existing clients across all sectors of the economy

3. Prepare and draft project proposals, analysis, reports, presentations, and associated materials

4. Assist with scheduling and preparing for meetings with prospective and existing clients

In addition, the Carbon Project Development Manager will also lead the delivery of our growing consulting and advisory branch. She/he and will be responsible for the delivery of consulting projects on time, on budget and to the highest quality standard.

The role will best suit someone with a passion to tackle the problem of climate change, combined with the discipline to deliver commercial outcomes, and who wishes to put their technical and writing skills to good use. Demonstrated innovative and creative mindset that align with Corporate Carbon’s mission of creating new solutions for carbon market participation will also be highly regarded.

Primarily working in an office setting with some domestic travel, including to remote locations, as such a valid Australian drivers’ licence is required.

Qualifications and Required Skills:

• Tertiary qualification in engineering, science, or equivalent discipline

• At least three years’ work experience in a technical consulting support role or equivalent

• Demonstrated technical writing & analysis experience

• Experience participating in emissions reduction projects and/or decarbonisation efforts within the agriculture, mining, oil & gas, energy, energy efficiency, transport or waste industry

• Advanced skills and experience using a variety of computer applications (MS Office and QGIS as a minimum)

• A track record of developing strong professional relationships while meeting and exceeding objectives

• Effective communicator, both verbal and written

• Demonstrated problem-solver

• Dynamic and motivated self-starter and ability to work autonomously

• Australian Citizenship or the right to work within Australia

What We Offer:

• Highly innovative company experiencing strong growth

• Opportunity to contributing to solving one the most important problems of our time

• Opportunity for significant career progression

• A competitive salary package

• Small team and flexible environment

• Be part in meeting Australia’s climate change targets

To Apply:

Applications may be submitted by email to info@corporatecarbon.com.au