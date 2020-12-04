Senior Analyst/Manager, Climate Policy Initiative — Washington DC/San Francisco

ABOUT CPI

CPI is an analysis and advisory organization with deep expertise in finance and policy. Our mission is to help governments, businesses, and financial institutions drive economic growth while addressing climate change. CPI has six offices around the world in Brazil, India, Indonesia, Kenya, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

CPI is known as a leader in tracking sustainable investment trends, identifying innovative business models, and supporting the solutions that can drive a transition to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy. We are unique in our focus on finance, our ability to get the right people to the table, and our analytical rigor.

CPI supports the implementation of new and transformative finance solutions that mobilize sustainable investment at scale. CPI manages the Lab: a high-level group of public and private investors that identifies, develops, and supports pilots of transformative climate finance instruments.

THE ROLE

The Senior Analyst/Manager will provide technical advice and support to the 49+ endorsed Lab instruments under the Climate Finance division of CPI. You will demonstrably build CPI’s reputation for impactful analysis and unrivalled support to key stakeholders in support of the transition to a low-carbon, climate resilient global economy.

You will be responsible for supporting all endorsed Lab instruments as they progress towards launch, including on grant and investor fundraising, pitch preparations, introductions to key stakeholders, visibility events hosted by CPI and third parties, and more.

In addition, you will guide CPI analysts as they support endorsed Lab instruments further, including with business planning, financial analysis, and go-to-market strategies. You will actively encourage excellence and innovation as well as mentor, support and build a strong sense of commitment and motivation within the team, working in close partnership with CPI’s leadership team.

You will cultivate productive and positive working relations with key local and international partners and practitioners from the policy, finance, philanthropic, and corporate spheres, as well as with CPI teams across the globe, including the core Lab team.

PRIMARY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Includes the following and others as assigned:

Support recently endorsed Lab instruments as they fundraise for grants and other capital types by identifying target funders, refining fundraising strategies, and facilitating introductions to potential donors leveraging the Lab’s network

Collaborate with Lab proponents and analysts to develop business plans, go-to-market strategies, financial analysis to refine ideas, and pitch materials as needed for each instrument immediately after endorsement in their path to implementation

Plan semi-annual visibility events for Lab instruments, including an annual Demo Day, with Lab Communications Manager

Maintain contact with Lab alumni to track their progress and assess strategic opportunities within the network

Manage all external pro bono Lab support including with law firms, MBA programs, and consulting firms

Grow the network of Lab partners including pro bono providers, donors, investors, and strategic partners

Provide quality assurance to CPI outputs, ensuring deliverables meet CPI’s high-quality standards and analysis is robust and thorough

Contribute to the creation of impactful materials with a keen eye for visual representation of complex data and findings

Maintain excellent relations with Lab proponents, the Lab member network, and other investors, in coordination with the Lab team. Represent CPI at high level events and meetings, communicating research findings and insights to key stakeholders to maximize influence and impact

COMPETENCIES and EXPERIENCE

Bachelor’s degree in public policy, finance, economics, business or related field MBA or related Master’s degree is preferred

Demonstrable and progressive experience in financial analysis, entrepreneurship, or related fields, including in leading consulting firms, public or private financial institutions, or third sector. Experience with impact investment (in public or private sectors) preferred.

Experience working with entrepreneurs and/or with a startup/business incubator or accelerator program is highly desirable

Familiarity with the international donor and development finance fundraising landscape, including the actors, processes, and strategies for success

Experience and success in developing and delivering fundraising pitches

Understanding of developing economies, work experience in developing economies desirable

Strong quantitative research and analytical skills

Independent, analytical mind with a track record of applying sound financial, political and strategic judgment in complex situations

Project management experience, as well as strong attention to detail, organization, time management, and prioritization skills, and an ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

Ability to work effectively with different types of organizations (commercial and public finance, NGOs, national and local governments, researchers, etc.) and coordinate seamlessly across different levels of seniority

Ability to confidently work autonomously while seeking strategic guidance and input

Passion for the role of finance and markets in addressing the climate crisis

Deep commitment to the mission and values of CPI

Fluency in English required (written and verbal); other language skills highly desirable

TITLE AND COMPENSATION

The position will be located in San Francisco or Washington, D.C. and will require occasional international travel once public health conditions allow. The position will report to the Manager of the Global Innovation Lab for Climate Finance.

CPI offers a highly competitive compensation and benefits package. Compensation and title will be based on experience.

TO APPLY

Visit our website to submit an application which must include your CV and a cover letter outlining your interest in this position and how your skills and experience match the above criteria. Your cover letter should also include a minimum 2-page example of your own writing.

Applications will be evaluated on a continuous basis as received. The deadline for applications is midnight 23 December 2020 EST. Please be sure to add notifications@app.bamboohr.com to your contact list to ensure delivery of all correspondence from us.

Only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

Climate Policy Initiative is an equal opportunity employer.