Guangdong, Fujian release 2020 ETS allocation plans, raising questions about national market overlap
Published 13:08 on December 4, 2020 / Last updated at 13:08 on December 4, 2020 / China, China's National ETS, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments
Guangdong province continues to tighten ETS settings for companies while Fujian has again declined to reveal its total handouts, according to 2020 allocation plans released Friday that include coal power plants, raising questions about whether the facilities will be excluded from the national market.
Guangdong province continues to tighten ETS settings for companies while Fujian has again declined to reveal its total handouts, according to 2020 allocation plans released Friday that include coal power plants, raising questions about whether the facilities will be excluded from the national market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.