Australia Market Roundup: Regulator terminates ERF contracts, ACCU issuances rebound
Published 11:53 on December 4, 2020 / Last updated at 11:53 on December 4, 2020 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator has terminated contracts with two projects that had been expected to deliver almost 550,000 offsets to the ERF, while new credits issuances rebounded after a couple of quiet weeks, data showed.
Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator has terminated contracts with two projects that had been expected to deliver almost 550,000 offsets to the ERF, while new credits issuances rebounded after a couple of quiet weeks, data showed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.