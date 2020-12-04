NZ Market: NZUs notch record high price for third consecutive day as momentum returns

Published 07:41 on December 4, 2020 / Last updated at 07:41 on December 4, 2020

New Zealand carbon allowances have risen 2.2% over the past three trading sessions as demand has returned to the market ahead of the far-reaching ETS reforms entering into force next month.