NZ Market: NZUs notch record high price for third consecutive day as momentum returns
Published 07:41 on December 4, 2020 / Last updated at 07:41 on December 4, 2020 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments
New Zealand carbon allowances have risen 2.2% over the past three trading sessions as demand has returned to the market ahead of the far-reaching ETS reforms entering into force next month.
New Zealand carbon allowances have risen 2.2% over the past three trading sessions as demand has returned to the market ahead of the far-reaching ETS reforms entering into force next month.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.