Project Officer, Carbon Market Institute – Melbourne

Background

The Carbon Market Institute is an independent industry association at the centre of business and climate action in Australia. We represent over 90 corporate and associate members from a diverse range of sectors, including emissions intensive industries, financiers, market solution advisers, professional services, and technology providers, among others. Our vision for 2050 is a prosperous, climate-resilient, net-zero emissions world.

CMI is seeking to employ a Project Officer – Member Initiatives, to join a passionate and dedicated team working with Australian businesses leading the transition to net-zero emission by 2050. The role will be responsible for the coordination and management of member initiatives and membership engagement and will suit a candidate with a minimum of 2 – 3 years demonstrated professional experience.

The role reports directly to the CMI Executive and will ideally be based in Melbourne. The position is four or five days per week (negotiable) with 2 days dedicated to CMI’s Soil Carbon Taskforce initiative.

Role details

The primary purpose of this Project Officer role is to support CMI key membership related initiatives, contribute to CMI’s membership management, CMI’s Soil Carbon Taskforce and support in the coordination and delivery of other CMI projects and events. The Project Officer will engage with relevant CMI member contacts, keep abreast of relevant industry developments, and prepare materials that support CMI’s member initiatives.

For a full job description, click here.