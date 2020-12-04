Australia picks priority areas for new offset method development
Published 09:15 on December 4, 2020 / Last updated at 09:15 on December 4, 2020 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Australia has identified five new offset project methods it will fast-track over the next four months to further boost the supply of domestic carbon credits, Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister Angus Taylor said Friday.
