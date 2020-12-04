Senior Analyst, E Co. – London

Organization: E Co.
Position: Senior Analyst
Duty Station: London, England, UK | or Remote
Deadline for Application: until suitable applicant is found
Experience Requirements:
- A postgraduate degree and an outstanding academic record An MS Excel / Google Sheets expert with an exceptional ability to structure and process quantitative data and qualitative information and draw insightful conclusions from them
- Excellent interpersonal skills, empathetic and open Sound knowledge and experience of energy access and/or climate mitigation/resilience sectors
- Strong oral and written English communication skills, with exceptional attention to detail
- Highly conversant with Internet and office applications
- Effective time management skills and demonstrated ability to meet challenging deadlines while delivering work to a high standard
- A minimum of 3+ years of relevant experience (candidates that do not possess adequate experience can be considered for a more junior role)
Contact
Name: Vedrana Bozic
Email: vedrana@ecoltdgroup.com
Links
Job Announcement: https://careers.ecoltdgroup.com/jobs/1008770-senior-analyst?utm_campaign=jobs-widget&utm_source=careers.ecoltdgroup.com&utm_content=jobs&utm_medium=web
Organization’s Website: https://www.ecoltdgroup.com/