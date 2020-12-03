Senior Carbon Project Developer, ClimatePartner – Munich

Organization: ClimatePartner GmbH
Position: Senior Carbon Project Developer
Duty Station: Munich, Bavaria (Freistaat Bayern), Germany
Deadline for Application: until suitable applicant is found
Experience Requirements:
- At least 5+ years work experience in the field of climate change, preferably with experience in project management and development of CDM, VCS and Gold Standard projects and methodologies
- Profound understanding of GHG emission reductions standards, GHG emission reductions projects and methodologies
- Experience in the implementation of GHG emission reductions projects, including naturebased solutions, energy industries, waste management, transport, etc
- Knowledge of different types of carbon removal, carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) technologies is considered an advantage
- Strong project management skills
- Ability to analyse and structure complex problems, and formulate solutions
- Ability to create high quality written deliverables in English
- Enthusiastic in approaching potential new clients and project partners, generating new business opportunities, closing deals and meeting customer needs
- Strong analytical skills and good pitching skills
- Excellent communication skills in English
Contact
Name: Mona Engellandt
Phone#: +49 89 1222875-27
Email: jobs@climaterpartner.com
Links
Job Announcement: https://climatepartner-gmbh-jobs.personio.de/job/281376?language=en
Organization’s Website: https://www.climatepartner.com/