Senior Carbon Project Developer, ClimatePartner – Munich

Published 23:22 on December 3, 2020

Organization: ClimatePartner GmbH Position: Senior Carbon Project Developer Duty Station: Munich, Bavaria (Freistaat Bayern), Germany Deadline for Application: until suitable applicant is found

Experience Requirements:

  • At least 5+ years work experience in the field of climate change, preferably with experience in project management and development of CDM, VCS and Gold Standard projects and methodologies
  • Profound understanding of GHG emission reductions standards, GHG emission reductions projects and methodologies
  • Experience in the implementation of GHG emission reductions projects, including naturebased solutions, energy industries, waste management, transport, etc
  • Knowledge of different types of carbon removal, carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) technologies is considered an advantage
  • Strong project management skills
  • Ability to analyse and structure complex problems, and formulate solutions
  • Ability to create high quality written deliverables in English
  • Enthusiastic in approaching potential new clients and project partners, generating new business opportunities, closing deals and meeting customer needs
  • Strong analytical skills and good pitching skills
  • Excellent communication skills in English

Contact

Name: Mona Engellandt
Phone#: +49 89 1222875-27
Email: jobs@climaterpartner.com

Links

Job Announcement: https://climatepartner-gmbh-jobs.personio.de/job/281376?language=en
Organization’s Website: https://www.climatepartner.com/

Comment

