Carbon Offset Procurement and Portfolio Manager, ClimatePartner – Munich

Organization: ClimatePartner GmbH
Position: Carbon Offset Procurement and Portfolio Manager
Duty Station: Munich, Bavaria (Freistaat Bayern), Germany
Deadline for Application: until suitable applicant is found
Experience Requirements:
- You have at least two years of relevant professional experience in purchasing, controlling or similar areas – we are open to all apprenticeships and fields of study
- Ideally you already have some knowledge of the carbon offset market
- You have an independent and careful way of working
- You are enthusiastic about sustainability and climate action
- You enjoy working in a team
- You have a very good knowledge of German and English
Contact
Name: Mona Engellandt
Phone#: +49 89 1222875-27
Email: jobs@climaterpartner.com
Links
Job Announcement: https://climatepartner-gmbh-jobs.personio.de/job/232327?language=en
Organization’s Website: https://www.climatepartner.com/