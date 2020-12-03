Job Postings > Carbon Offset Procurement and Portfolio Manager, ClimatePartner – Munich

Organization: ClimatePartner GmbH
Position: Carbon Offset Procurement and Portfolio Manager
Duty Station: Munich, Bavaria (Freistaat Bayern), Germany
Deadline for Application: until suitable applicant is found

Experience Requirements:

  • You have at least two years of relevant professional experience in purchasing, controlling or similar areas – we are open to all apprenticeships and fields of study
  • Ideally you already have some knowledge of the carbon offset market
  • You have an independent and careful way of working
  • You are enthusiastic about sustainability and climate action
  • You enjoy working in a team
  • You have a very good knowledge of German and English

Contact

Name: Mona Engellandt
Phone#: +49 89 1222875-27
Email: jobs@climaterpartner.com

Links

Job Announcement: https://climatepartner-gmbh-jobs.personio.de/job/232327?language=en
Organization’s Website: https://www.climatepartner.com/

