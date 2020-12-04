Job Postings > Associate/Project Lead (Mid- to Senior-level), Climate and Energy Policy, SEI – UK/Sweden/US

Organization: Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) Position: Associate / Project Lead (Mid- to Senior-level) - Climate and Energy Policy Duty Station: UK, Sweden, or US (European working hours preferred) Deadline for Application: 5 January 2021

Experience Requirements: The Associate / Project Lead will play a key role in managing the ground-breaking Production Gap Report series, helping to lead new, innovative research and coordinating with partners across the world.

Requires:

  • An advanced degree in a related field.
  • Significant proven expertise in climate and energy policy, sustainable development, and/or related fields.
  • Demonstrated project coordination and management capabilities.
  • Proven success developing relationships with a range of partners, such as research institutes, governments, UN, and nonprofit organizations.
  • The ability to clearly communicate research and analysis, orally and in writing, to a wide range of audiences.
  • Collegiality and the ability to work collaboratively with both internal and external colleagues.
  • Personal responsibility for the quality and timeliness of work and the ability to manage time, priorities, and resources effectively.

Job Announcement: https://www.sei.org/people/jobs/climate-energy-associate-project-lead/

