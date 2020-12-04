Associate/Project Lead (Mid- to Senior-level), Climate and Energy Policy, SEI – UK/Sweden/US

Organization: Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI)
Position: Associate / Project Lead (Mid- to Senior-level) – Climate and Energy Policy
Duty Station: UK, Sweden, or US (European working hours preferred)
Deadline for Application: 5 January 2021
Experience Requirements: The Associate / Project Lead will play a key role in managing the ground-breaking Production Gap Report series, helping to lead new, innovative research and coordinating with partners across the world.
Requires:
- An advanced degree in a related field.
- Significant proven expertise in climate and energy policy, sustainable development, and/or related fields.
- Demonstrated project coordination and management capabilities.
- Proven success developing relationships with a range of partners, such as research institutes, governments, UN, and nonprofit organizations.
- The ability to clearly communicate research and analysis, orally and in writing, to a wide range of audiences.
- Collegiality and the ability to work collaboratively with both internal and external colleagues.
- Personal responsibility for the quality and timeliness of work and the ability to manage time, priorities, and resources effectively.
Links
Job Announcement: https://www.sei.org/people/jobs/climate-energy-associate-project-lead/