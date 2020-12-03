Hartree Partners hires former Deutsche Bank carbon boss
Published 21:57 on December 3, 2020 / Last updated at 21:58 on December 3, 2020 / Americas, Bavardage, EMEA, EU ETS, International, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Hartree Partners has hired two emissions trading experts, including a former head of global carbon at Deutsche Bank, as the commodities trading firm ramps up its environmental product offerings.
Hartree Partners has hired two emissions trading experts, including a former head of global carbon at Deutsche Bank, as the commodities trading firm ramps up its environmental product offerings.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.