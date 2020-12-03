Americas > Hartree Partners hires former Deutsche Bank carbon boss

Hartree Partners hires former Deutsche Bank carbon boss

Published 21:57 on December 3, 2020  /  Last updated at 21:58 on December 3, 2020

Hartree Partners has hired two emissions trading experts, including a former head of global carbon at Deutsche Bank, as the commodities trading firm ramps up its environmental product offerings.

