GHG Program Director, California BioEnergy – Orange County

POSITION DESCRIPTION

POSITION TITLE: GHG Program Director

DEPARTMENT: Greenhouse Gas Credit Generation Team

REPORTS TO: Vice President of GHG Operations

LOCATION: Orange County, California

CLASSIFICATION: Exempt

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

California Bioenergy LLC (CalBio) partners with local dairy farmers, state, and federal agencies to provide a sustainable energy source that benefits the dairy, improves local air quality, and actively reduces greenhouse gases emitted to the atmosphere. The company is undertaking the development, construction, ownership and operation of dozens of digester projects in the San Joaquin Valley that capture biogas from dairy operations and upgrade it for use as vehicle fuel for electric and natural gas vehicles.

POSITION PURPOSE

California Bioenergy LLC is seeking a motivated and established GHG accounting professional for the position of GHG Program Director. Reporting to the Vice President of GHG Operations, the GHG Program Director’s primary role is to direct and oversee timely and successful generation of Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) and Renewable Fuel Standard RIN credits across CalBio’s portfolio of projects. The position offers the opportunity to help build and expand CalBio’s growing in-house GHG credit generation team.

PRINCIPAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

The primary role of the GHG Program Director is to direct and oversee timely and successful generation of Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) and Renewable Fuel Standard RIN credits across CalBio’s portfolio of projects. Core responsibilities include the following:

Direct and oversee activities related to GHG credit generation and reporting including scheduling, coordinating, and planning with verification bodies, consultants, and government agencies (CARB, EPA, CDFA, etc.) across CalBio’s portfolio of projects

Implement processes and procedures necessary for maintaining the highest level of integrity, accuracy, and transparency in GHG credit accounting practices

Analyze and evaluate information concerning factors such as operational disruptions, economic trends, and policy changes which have the potential to affect GHG credit yields and returns.

Develop and maintain new and current programs and policies to ensure compliance with all state and federal credit generation programs/protocols and files required reports.

Identifies current and potential credit risks and takes appropriate measures to eliminate or control them.

Confer with top management on modeling alternative approaches to methane avoidance/destruction to determine optimal biogas end-use.

Formulate policy positions and arguments during rulemaking or other opportunities to influence policy decisions by attending in-person workshops and filing comments or proposals

Review and confer with senior management on contracts and proposals from verifiers, consultants, and GHG credit buyers/offtakers

Provide senior management with recommendations to improve and streamline the credit generation cycle

Additional responsibilities include the following:

Grant Preparation and Reporting: CalBio prepares grant applications through public agencies such as the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), California Energy Commission (CEC), and potentially others. The GHG Program Director will have roles in this important work, particularly in calculating expected greenhouse gas reductions and preparing explanatory documentation. In addition, CalBio has ongoing obligations to report on various metrics such as the total greenhouse gases reduced. The GHG Program Director would be responsible for tracking actual impacts compared to what was initially claimed in the grant applications.

The GHG Program Director is expected to work closely with members of the CalBio team to track important metrics associated with each digester project for the purpose of communicating to internal and external stakeholders. These may include gas production and quality (MMBTU, scf, CH4%, etc.), mtCO2e reduced, reconciliation of CI scores, LCFS credits generated, revenue generated, costs, and more as other needs arise. The GHG Program Director would be responsible for establishing procedures to create the reports which clearly communicate the key metrics for each intended use. Other: CalBio is a growing company where roles and responsibilities may evolve over time as needs arise. The GHG Program Director is expected to adapt when help is needed in areas which are not described in this job description. As knowledge and interests within the company develop, opportunities will be given to pursue these further to the extent possible.

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree in business, finance, public policy, political science, environmental science, or related field required, with a preference given to candidates with a Master’s degree related to greenhouse gas mitigation or policy issues.

5-10 years of professional experience related to climate/energy policy and/or environmental/climate issues in business, government, or the non-profit arena. An equivalent combination of education and experience will be considered.

Knowledge of California and US climate change policy and program development, especially with regard to market-based regulations such as Cap & Trade, Low Carbon Fuel, Standard, and Renewable Fuels Standard, with demonstrated experience working with government agencies, stakeholder groups, and others. Technical experience in the dairy livestock sector is a plus.

Exceptional organizational skills and extraordinary attention to detail required.

Experience managing others effectively and coordinating team efforts

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability synthesize and interpret technical information for various audiences.

Outstanding policy analysis and research skills.

Demonstrated ability to work independently and within collaborative team environment.

Experience with the legislative and regulatory processes

Strong strategic thinking capabilities

Enjoy the challenge of exploring new issues and subject areas

An ability to multitask, and to be comfortable in a diverse and fast-moving work environment

Proficiency in Windows-based applications (Outlook, Word, and Excel) on a PC or tablet required.

WORKING CONDITIONS

The position will ideally be based in Orange County, California in an office setting. CalBio’s other office locations are Dallas, TX and Visalia, CA.

Periodic site visits will be required in industrial and agricultural environments, primarily outdoors in the central valley of California. Temperatures range from 30 deg F in the winter to 115 deg F in the summer. Limited exposure to hazardous materials and/or toxic fumes will require the use of approved personal protective equipment. Exposure to heat, noise, flammable materials, rotating equipment, and other conditions normally encountered in an industrial environment should be expected. California Bioenergy will ensure all applicable work rules and safety requirements are closely adhered to.

SALARY AND BENEFITS

Salary is commensurate with experience. Position includes a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, bonus, paid time off, 401k matching program, and more.

APPLICATION PROCESS

Interested candidates should submit the following information to vhyslop@calbioenergy.com:

Resume

Cover Letter

Or, you may visit us at, https://calbioenergy.com/careers/ to submit your application.