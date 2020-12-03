NA Markets: California prices return to pre-auction levels, RGGI allowances slip before Q4 sale
Published 22:58 on December 3, 2020 / Last updated at 22:58 on December 3, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices rose to near pre-Q4 auction levels this week as sellers exited the secondary market, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) values declined in front of the Northeast US cap-and-trade scheme’s own quarterly sale.
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices rose to near pre-Q4 auction levels this week as sellers exited the secondary market, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) values declined in front of the Northeast US cap-and-trade scheme’s own quarterly sale.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.