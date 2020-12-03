NA Markets: California prices return to pre-auction levels, RGGI allowances slip before Q4 sale

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices rose to near pre-Q4 auction levels this week as sellers exited the secondary market, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) values declined in front of the Northeast US cap-and-trade scheme’s own quarterly sale.