LCFS Market: California prices inch down amid new COVID-19 restrictions

Published 17:05 on December 3, 2020 / Last updated at 17:05 on December 3, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit values receded towards the $200 level this week as new coronavirus restrictions in the Golden State loomed and fuel consumption falls off.