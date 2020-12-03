Advisors urge UK to cut emissions at least 68% by 2030, use offsets to go higher

The UK’s official climate advisors want the government to set a 2030 target to cut emissions 68% under 1990 levels, up from the current 61%, and would support the use of offsets for effort beyond that.