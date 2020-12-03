Participants bullish on Australian offset market despite policy inertia
Published 10:43 on December 3, 2020 / Last updated at 10:43 on December 3, 2020 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Growing interest from large corporations and an increase in voluntary emissions targets are making sure Australia’s carbon offset market is seeing rapid growth despite the federal government’s reluctance to impose climate obligations on big emitters, a conference heard Thursday.
