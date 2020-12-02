US man pleads guilty to orchestrating carbon credit investor fraud

Published 18:33 on December 2, 2020 / Last updated at 23:37 on December 2, 2020 / Americas, Bavardage, Canada, International, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A Georgia man pleaded guilty in US federal court on Tuesday to defrauding seven individuals in a million-dollar carbon credit scandal, having told the victims their investments in non-existent offsets would be realised through California carbon allowance auctions.