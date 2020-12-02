Sales Managers, International Carbon Market, Enking International – New York/London/Sydney

We are looking for the profile of Sales Managers for the International Carbon Market.
Please find the details below:
No. of Openings – 3
Company Name – EKI (Enking International) Energy Services Ltd.
Designation – Manager (Sales) – International Carbon Market
Job Location – New York (USA) , London (UK) & Sydney (Australia)
CTC – Best in Industry
Job Description:
- Represent EKI in conferences, meetings, and industry events
- Identifying and contacting Carbon Offset buyers in the region
- Working closely with the trading team in India on offset deliverable
- Getting carbon neutrality sponsors from regional events
- Working closely with the Sales team – leading assistance were required and creating new content for pitches and proposals
- Market update on potential industry for carbon neutrality
- Developing sales strategies to acquire new customers or clients.
- Prepare and Track sales metrics and share them with company leadership.
- Analyze sales data on sales results and develop plans to address performance gaps.
- Willing to Travel for Official meetings.
Educational Background & Experience Required:
- Degree in Electrical Engineering / Mechanical Engineering / Business Administration or Environmental Science will be preferred.
- Minimum 1 years of Experience in relevant field.
Key Skills:
- Proficiency in English
- Excellent knowledge of MS Office
- Thorough understanding of marketing and negotiating techniques
- Fast learner and passion for sales
- Self-motivated with a results-driven approach
- Aptitude in delivering attractive presentation