Sales Managers, International Carbon Market, Enking International – New York/London/Sydney

We are looking for the profile of Sales Managers for the International Carbon Market.

Please find the details below:

No. of Openings – 3

Company Name – EKI (Enking International) Energy Services Ltd.

Designation – Manager (Sales) – International Carbon Market

Job Location – New York (USA) , London (UK) & Sydney (Australia)

CTC – Best in Industry

Job Description:

Represent EKI in conferences, meetings, and industry events

Identifying and contacting Carbon Offset buyers in the region

Working closely with the trading team in India on offset deliverable

Getting carbon neutrality sponsors from regional events

Working closely with the Sales team – leading assistance were required and creating new content for pitches and proposals

Market update on potential industry for carbon neutrality

Developing sales strategies to acquire new customers or clients.

Prepare and Track sales metrics and share them with company leadership.

Analyze sales data on sales results and develop plans to address performance gaps.

Willing to Travel for Official meetings.

Educational Background & Experience Required:

Degree in Electrical Engineering / Mechanical Engineering / Business Administration or Environmental Science will be preferred.

Minimum 1 years of Experience in relevant field.

Key Skills:

Proficiency in English

Excellent knowledge of MS Office

Thorough understanding of marketing and negotiating techniques

Fast learner and passion for sales

Self-motivated with a results-driven approach

Aptitude in delivering attractive presentation

