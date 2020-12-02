Job Postings > Sales Managers, International Carbon Market, Enking International – New York/London/Sydney

Published 11:55 on December 2, 2020

EKI (Enking International) Energy Services Ltd is looking for 3 Sales Managers for the International Carbon Market, located in New York (USA), London (UK), and Sydney (Australia).



Please find the details below:

No. of Openings – 3

Company Name – EKI (Enking International) Energy Services Ltd.

Designation –  Manager (Sales) – International Carbon Market

Job Location – New York (USA) , London (UK) & Sydney (Australia)

CTC – Best in Industry

Job Description:

  • Represent EKI in conferences, meetings, and industry events
  • Identifying and contacting Carbon Offset buyers in the region
  • Working closely with the trading team in India on offset deliverable
  • Getting carbon neutrality sponsors from regional events
  • Working closely with the Sales team – leading assistance were required and creating new content for pitches and proposals
  • Market update on potential industry for carbon neutrality
  • Developing sales strategies to acquire new customers or clients.
  • Prepare and Track sales metrics and share them with company leadership.
  • Analyze sales data on sales results and develop plans to address performance gaps.
  • Willing to Travel for Official meetings.

Educational Background & Experience Required:

  • Degree in Electrical Engineering / Mechanical Engineering / Business Administration or Environmental Science will be preferred.
  • Minimum 1 years of Experience in relevant field.

Key Skills:

  • Proficiency in English
  • Excellent knowledge of MS Office
  • Thorough understanding of marketing and negotiating techniques
  • Fast learner and passion for sales
  • Self-motivated with a results-driven approach
  • Aptitude in delivering attractive presentation

