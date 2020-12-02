NZ Market: NZUs hit NZ$36 as market continues slow march into unchartered territory
Published 08:47 on December 2, 2020 / Last updated at 09:46 on December 2, 2020 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments
New Zealand carbon allowances rose to a fresh record high on Wednesday after a two-week pause as the market remains bullish on long-term trends.
