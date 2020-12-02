Asia Pacific > NZ Market: NZUs hit NZ$36 as market continues slow march into unchartered territory

Published 08:47 on December 2, 2020  /  Last updated at 09:46 on December 2, 2020  /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand  /  No Comments

New Zealand carbon allowances rose to a fresh record high on Wednesday after a two-week pause as the market remains bullish on long-term trends.

