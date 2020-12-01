Climate Policy Officer, ECVC – Brussels

Position opening at ECVC: Climate Policy Officer

DEADLINE: December 15, 2020

ECVC is looking for a Climate Policy Officer, starting January 2021, based in the ECVC office in Brussels.

Background: European Coordination Via Campesina is a European grassroots organization which currently brings together 31 national and regional farmers, farm workers and rural organizations based in 21 European countries. Rooted on the right to Food Sovereignty, our main objective is the defense of farmers’ and field workers’ rights as well as the promotion of diverse and sustainable family and peasant farming. ECVC is the regional member of La Vía Campesina, the largest grassroots international peasant movement. Together we strive for societies where agriculture serves the needs of the communities rather than financial markets or corporations.ECVC has a small staff team in Brussels, but our work is regularly shared and supported by our membership coming from different regions in Europe.

Starting from January 2021 we are looking for someone to fill a new position of Policy Officer. This person will be responsible for carrying out a written, in-depth analysis of EU legislative processes around the Farm to Fork and Biodiversity Strategies in the Green Deal, to be shared with ECVC members and leadership.

Start date: January 2021

Location: The work is carried out from our Brussels office, subject to national health requirements.

