Director of Carbon Finance, CarbonCure – Halifax, Nova Scotia

CarbonCure Technologies Inc. is a carbon removal technology manufacturer that works with concrete producers to reduce their environmental impact and production costs. The technology injects captured CO₂ into concrete during mixing, where it is mineralized and permanently removed from the atmosphere. CarbonCure was named the Cleantech Group Global 100’s 2020 North American Company of the Year and is a finalist in the global NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE competition. The company’s core values are innovation, sustainability, trust, high performance, collaboration, and straight talk.

Carbon credit revenue will be an effective mechanism to accelerate adoption of CarbonCure’s carbon dioxide removal (CDR) technologies. There is growing awareness that carbon removal will be critical to meeting our climate targets. Transparency, verifiability, and permanence are critical factors in determining high quality carbon credits. CarbonCure’s carbon credits have been sold to several buyers including Stripe and Shopify. Reporting to the CFO, the Director of Carbon Finance will build out and scale CarbonCure’s carbon credit program. You will be responsible for leading every aspect of the carbon credit transaction, including networking, sourcing and screening potential buyers, deal negotiation, and executing the transaction. We are looking for a passionate, creative carbon industry leader to shape this important initiative and grow with CarbonCure.

7+ years of experience in related fields. You are already a respected leader with a background in offsets and preferably, CDR technologies.

5+ years of solutions selling experience with proven ability to network and sell at the C-level

Demonstrated understanding of carbon accounting, carbon finance, and financial markets

Excellent project management and communication skills essential

Strategic thinker – develop and execute every aspect of our carbon credit strategy; there is no playbook, you will need to be a self-starter.

Proven ability to network and develop business with new strategic buyers

Ability to engage with both buyers and suppliers (producers) and manage the nuances of those relationships, to the benefit of all parties involved.

Demonstrated success, negotiating and closing deals, maximizing carbon credit revenue.

Tenacity, creativity and the ability to forge ahead in a rapidly scaling, high-demand environment.

Develop (set targets) and oversee the execution of CarbonCure’s carbon credit strategy and program, to maximize the carbon credit revenue stream. This is a hands-on role. You will be both setting and executing strategy.

Network, build opportunities and close strategic recurring sales with new and existing corporate accounts.

Expand our client sector footprint. Develop and execute strategies to mainstream CDR offset sales outside the tech sector.

Manage deal transactions from start to finish; from prospecting, through negotiation, through to successful contract execution.

Work collaboratively with cross-functional teams, notably Sales, Finance, Digital, Engineering, R&D and Marketing to continually improve the scalability, quality and differentiated attributes of CarbonCure CDR credits.

P&L accountability. Responsible to develop and execute growth strategies, measured by total credit revenue, and price per tonne of CDR credit secured.

Manage third party consultants, lawyers, registration bodies, etc.

Stay abreast of industry best practices, and monitor, develop and implement new carbon credit protocols.

Create thought leadership content and interact within the emerging CDR peer community to advocate for CarbonCure interests and the advancement of the entire industry segment.

CarbonCure is an exciting and fast-paced company that is making a significant impact on reducing CO₂ emissions in the concrete industry. The team is full of motivated and talented individuals who all work together to achieve the ultimate mission of reducing embodied CO₂ emissions by 500 megatonnes annually.

