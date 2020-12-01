Australia’s Santos brings forward net zero goal, eyes share of carbon neutral LNG market
Published 08:46 on December 1, 2020 / Last updated at 08:46 on December 1, 2020 / Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Gas producer Santos on Tuesday moved forward its net zero emissions target by 10 years to 2040, eyeing the emerging demand for carbon neutral LNG in Asian markets with plans for CCS and offsetting.
