WCI emitters added length prior to Q4 auction results as speculators cut positions again

Published 21:30 on November 30, 2020 / Last updated at 21:30 on November 30, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

WCI regulated parties increased their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) length immediately before the release of the Q4 auction results as speculators reduced their position for the second consecutive week, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.