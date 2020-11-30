Policy Intern, Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership – Brussels

This exciting role, working in the EU office of the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL), is your opportunity to join our dynamic team, engaging with senior business leaders and European policy makers. Our mission is to support the transition to a sustainable and climate neutral economy, including through the development of an ambitious industrial strategy and climate policies and support for the Green Recovery.

This role sits within our Centre for Policy and Industrial Transformation, which works at EU, member state and international levels to deliver influential projects that include Corporate Leaders Group Europe, The Prince of Wales’s Corporate Leaders Group (CLG) (a founding member of the We Mean Business Coalition) and the EU Green Growth Partnership.

The team is looking for an intern to support the team’s EU and international climate policy work, more specifically:

Monitoring of key climate, industry and green recovery / green deal developments at EU level, and within key member states

Attending key policy events (potentially online in the current circumstances) and meetings.

Drafting of policy updates for key partners, meeting notes and briefings.

Support events both internal and external (managing invitations & target lists, support outreach to speakers, preparation of the event, staffing of the event).

Support communications where appropriate, including drafting social media packs and posts.

Support outreach to policymakers.

Desk-based research and analysis.

We are looking for an individual who has a good understanding of EU policies and decision making and is looking to further build their experience and help support action on climate change and making the economy more sustainable.

Applicants must be committed to the values that underpin CISL’s work and will be expected to demonstrate the following skills and experience:

Good awareness of the European policy process.

Understanding of climate and sustainability issues.

Strong analytical skills with excellent attention to detail.

Excellent written, interpersonal and oral communication skills.

Ability to draft clear and concise summary updates of relevant policy developments, documents and meeting notes.

Ability to work on own initiative, be flexible and manage competing priorities.

Team-minded, flexible and with a consensual approach and able to work well in a small team.

Highly proficient in spoken and written English.

Qualified to at least degree level or equivalent.

The following attributes are desirable:

Understanding and experience of the business sector.

Internship or experience in a European institution or on EU policy.

Additional European language skills.

Experience of event management.

Experience and understanding of digital communications (Twitter / LinkedIn / Zoom or similar online communication platforms etc.)

The team has an office in Brussels though is currently teleworking given the current circumstances. In this case, ability to telework would be important. Where necessary, computer equipment may be supplied.

This post is fixed-term for a period of 6 months and the contract will fall under the terms for a paid Brussels “Convention d’immersion professionelle – Professional immersion agreement”.

Start date is expected mid-January

Applicants must have the right to work in Belgium.

Due to the current COVID-19 related restrictions we also ask that applicants are currently within a commutable distance to Brussels.

The deadline for applications is 3rd December 2020.

To submit your application, please send your cover letter and CV to our HR inbox, human.resources@cisl.cam.ac.uk. Find the original job posting here.

Please also contact the HR team if you have any queries regarding this post.