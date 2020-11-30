Director for Climate and Energy, Rud Pedersen Public Affairs – Brussels

Rud Pedersen Public Affairs is a leading, fast-growing European public affairs and communications consultancy with offices in Berlin, Brussels, Copenhagen, Gothenburg, Helsinki, Oslo, Stockholm and Tallinn. With 30 team members, our growing Brussels’ office is focused on the delivery of integrated European Affairs and Communications support to its clients across a broad range of sectors.

With a significant and increasing presence in the Energy and Industrials sectors, we have identified the need to introduce an experienced director-level consultant to manage existing client accounts, and to lead and develop a highly talented and motivated team.

As a key member of the management team your responsibilities will include:

Managing and developing a portfolio of clients in the fields of Energy and Climate.

Leading client programmes that integrate a full range of public affairs and communications strategies both in Brussels and across the group on pan-European projects

Creating and developing innovative client service offerings

Leading on new business proposals and pitches, and leading support teams.

Actively engaging with colleagues accross the group to develop an implement marketing strategies within the sector

Professional development and coaching of existing staff, and identifying and engaging new talent as required.

Setting and managing budgets to effectively support client projects.

Actively contributing to the business strategy as part of the Brussels’ management team.

What we are looking for:

A minimum of 10 years’ experience of public affairs developed within an EU context.

Experience gained within a Public Affairs consultancy.

A deep presence in the Energy/climate sector in Brussels, together with insights on the key issues that influence the sector.

A significant network of EU and national policy makers and stakeholders in the sector.

Leadership skills together with the ability to inspire and develop people

A collaborative and caring approach to working with colleagues in Brussels and across the Group.

An inquisitive nature with a desire for learning and innovative practices.

A high level of motivation and drive for excellence.

This is an excellent opportunity to join the organisation at a key stage in its development, with strategic input at senior management level, and real potential for further growth.

To apply, please forward your CV by 18 December to Rud Pedersen’s Job Portal.