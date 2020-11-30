Manager Climate Action, Sustainable Business Council – Auckland/Wellington

Exciting opportunity to be part of a newly established team of climate experts working for New Zealand’s most climate ambitious companies to accelerate our transition to zero-carbon by 2050.

This is a 12-month fixed-term position to provide parental leave cover. The position can be based in either our Auckland or Wellington office.

About the role

Sustainable Business Council (SBC) and Climate Leaders Coalition (CLC) members have viewed climate change as their top sustainability priority for the last 5 years.

They understand the need to work together and provide a collective voice on what’s needed to accelerate our transition. SBC’s role is to support them to do that.

Their strong focus on ambitious targets and demonstrated emissions reduction has been instrumental in bringing about changes to legislative and institutional frameworks to make real progress on climate change.

2021 will be a critical year for Aotearoa/New Zealand as the Climate Change Commission delivers its first suite of carbon budgets and the Government responds with an Emissions Reduction Plan.

In preparation for this SBC and CLC are establishing a joint Climate Team to deliver on the climate action pillar of their combined strategies.

A key member of the Climate Team is the Manager Climate Action. This is a 12 month fixed-term role to provide parental leave cover.

As Manager you will report to the Head of Climate Action and will work with the Adviser Climate Action. As part of the team you will be responsible for:

• Supporting members to deliver climate action

• Driving purposeful collaborations among members and signatories

• Engaging government and the Climate Change Commission on transition

• Delivering the SBC and CLC work programmes and reporting, including emission reduction in the value chain and adaptation

• Delivering initiatives, workshops and events within the climate portfolio

• Engaging with stakeholders and building meaningful relationships. This includes members, external stakeholders, the SBC Advisory Board, the Climate Leaders Coalition Steering Group and the BusinessNZ network.

Contributing to the wider development and execution of SBC core functions including business development, communications plans, CRM, budgeting and reporting.

Core competencies

The successful candidate will be skilled in policy and project management. Core competencies include:

• Background in climate change and/or environmental sustainability

• Technical knowledge on climate change and solutions

• Strong programme and project management skills

• Strong relationship management skills

• Policy experience an advantage

• Ability to work in a fast-moving work environment

• Demonstrates innovation, flexibility and the ability to deliver to tight deadlines and competing demands

• Excellent communications (verbal and written) skills

• An understanding of, and commitment to, the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi

• Confidence to work independently and proactively.

About us

The Sustainable Business Council is a CEO-led organisation with over 110 businesses from all sectors representing more than $87 billion of collective turnover, 28% of GDP, and nearly 160,000 fulltime jobs. SBC is part of the BusinessNZ network, New Zealand’s largest business advocacy body.

SBC connects member businesses, partners and sectors to create impact that no single business could achieve alone. We work with executives and sustainability professionals to maximise their positive impact for shareholders, communities and the environment. We hold our members to account by asking them to fulfil member commitments.

We deliver impact by championing our members to be at the leading-edge of sustainability and in doing so inspire other businesses to take action. On behalf of our members, we also work to create an enabling environment for positive action by collaborating with government and other key partners.

We act on two urgent issues: climate action, and ensuring New Zealanders thrive in a renewed economy.

Earlier this year SBC appointed a new Executive Director who has worked with members to refresh the strategy. We are now ready to fill the roles that have resulted from this piece of work.

As part of our new strategy we have joined together with the Climate Leaders Coalition to accelerate New Zealand’s transition to zero-carbon by 2025.

CLC’s mission is CEOs leading the response to climate change through collective, transparent and meaningful action on mitigation and adaptation. Its purpose is to build irreversible momentum in New Zealand towards a zero carbon future.

CLC and SBC share a common vision and the two strategies are aligned.

