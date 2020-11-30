Senior Climate Change, Energy and Environment Officer, UK FCO – Chongqing

Main purpose of job:

This is a unique opportunity to join a dynamic team working on the important issues of energy, environment and climate change, at a time when these issues are at the top of the political agenda. The UK and China have a strong history of working together across government, academia and industry to lower emissions, protect the environment and accelerate the transition to a lower carbon economy. Following President Xi’s announcement of a 2060 decarbonisation target for China, and with the UK’s Net Zero 2050 target, there are many opportunities to share our experience and build on mutual strengths to meet our goals. In 2021, this collaboration will reach the global stage, with China hosting the UN Convention on Biodiversity in Kunming (COP15), and the UK hosting the UN Climate Conference in Glasgcow (COP26).

As the sole energy and climate officer in Chongqing, the successful candidate will take a leading role in shaping UK energy, environment and climate change engagement with South West China (covering Chongqing, Guizhou, Sichuan and Yunnan provinces), working closely with embassy and other consulate colleagues across the China network. You will be coordinating UK support for the Convention on Biodiversity in Kunming, and mapping out and leading on a range of regional policy priorities, such as inter-regional power market trading, gas market reform, biodiversity and the transformation of the automotive sector. You will need to take a strategic, long term approach to determining local priorities, ensuring that these are consistent with the China Network Business Plan. You will need good political understanding to spot opportunities, sensitivities and synergies across policy areas.

As a senior member of the Consulate General in Chongqing, you will be expected to play a strong, vocal leadership role within the Consulate and in corporate roles, creating a favourable working environment for your collagues, getting involved in activities such as L&D or social programmes, and supporting visits to the region by senior officials and Ministers.

Roles and responsibilities / what will the jobholder be expected to achieve?:

• Expertise: Act as focal point for promoting UK energy and climate change policies across SW China. Engaging with senior local political figures to promote UK priorities and negotiate to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes in influencing provincial policy development and implementation

• Research: Conduct ongoing research across energy, climate and environment agenda, drawing from a wide range of sources to provide reports on key areas of interest to help inform future policy direction, implementation and project funding. You will need strong briefing (verbal/written) skills to explain complex, sometimes technical issues to non-specialists.This will require you to maintain a broad understanding of key issues, future trends and UK/China policy priorities;

• Engagement: Support senior managers in engaging with local stakeholders, providing briefing and leading bilateral meetings on discussions on policy issues. Develop and maintain a wide network of senior official, business and academic contacts, leverage their support and engagement to achieve strong outcomes;

• Policy: Develop new areas of activity by identifying opportunities that align with UK priorities and develop business cases to support our engagement and potentially project funding support. Lobby in support of UK priorities and report on Chinese position with recommendations for action. Take a strategic, long-term perspective to ensure that near and medium term objectives achieve consistent, sustainable outcomes;

• Visits: Support consulate and China network in delivering senior level visits to UK and China. Act as host for visitors, provide briefing and contributions to programmes. Report on meetings and pursue outcomes. Bid for new visits with strong business case. Working with post management, contribute to visit planning for senior/ministerial visitors to drive forward policy agenda. Provide briefing (oral and written) and coordinate with colleagues to ensure mutual objectives are achieved.

• Project management: Lead in the identification, development and delivery of bilateral energy, environment and climate projects in SW China. Working closely with local project implementers, monitor the progress of projects and take action to ensure they achieve value for money and agreed outcomes. Proactively engage with all project stakeholders by acting as a UK government representative and meetings and workshops, delivering speeches as necessary.

Resources managed (staff and expenditure):

The Energy and Climate Network supports delivery of multi-million pound bilateral programme funding, with opportunities throughout the year to bid for additional ad-hoc funding (for communications, diplomatic priorities etc.). The job holder will be responsible for applying for and managing any funding for bespoke activity, and for working with local implementors to deliver projects

Learning and development opportunities (and any specific training courses to be completed):

HMG and the China Network provides a comprehensive L&D offer which the successful applicant can take advantage of. We offer training on leadership and management, on international relations, economics and diplomacy. We also offer bespoke L&D on specific issues such as energy and climate change priorities in the UK and China. As a member of the network you will be expected to undertake some necessary training and take part in other courses to expand your skills and expertise.

Essential qualifications, skills and experience

• Must be fluent in English and Chinese

• A Bachelor’s Degree or above, preferably in environmental policy, environmental science, energy, economics, international relations or other relevant field.

• A minimum of 3 year’s experience working in the field of energy, environment or climate change.

Desirable qualifications, skills and experience

• Past experience of working in an international environment

• Past experience working with and/or existing contacts in local government and business in SW China

• IT skills/experience using Microsoft Outlook, Word, PowerPoint, Excel.

Required competencies

Seeing the Big Picture, Leading and Communicating, Collaborating and Partnering

Application deadline: 24 December 2020

Grade: B3 (L)

Type of Position

Full-time, Fixed term, with possibility of renewal

Working hours per week: 35

Starting monthly salary (CNY): 16788.00

Start Date: 1 March 2021

Other benefits and conditions of employment

We are an equal opportunities employer, dedicated to inclusivity, a diverse workforce, and valuing difference.

We offer a competitive package, which includes basic salary, good leave entitlement, and insurance plan.

We also offer excellent development opportunities and a 22-day annual leave entitlement in pro rata. Conditioned working hours is 35 hours/ week from Monday to Friday and flexible working can be arranged upon personal needs. Staff recruited locally by the British Consulate General Chongqing are subject to Terms and Conditions of Service according to local Chinese employment law.

Additional information

