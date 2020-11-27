Swiss-EU ETS allowance transfer calendar for 2021 published
Published 22:16 on November 27, 2020 / Last updated at 22:29 on November 27, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS, Switzerland / No Comments
The EU and Switzerland have published the ETS allowance transfer window schedule for 2021, providing 29 one-day opportunities for units to flow between the linked carbon markets.
