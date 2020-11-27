Job Postings > Project Manager, Climate Analytics – Berlin

Organization: Climate Analytics Inc. Position: Project Manager Duty Station: Berlin, Germany Deadline for Application: 10 December 2020

Experience Requirements: experience in project management and knowledge management, at least 5 years of experience in managing and coordinating projects from public/governmental funders, University degree in political/social or environmental science, strong background in budget controlling and eligibility rules and procedures, working experience in international or interdisciplinary context

Email: recruiting@climateanalytics.org

Job Announcement: https://climateanalytics.org/about-us/work-with-us/national-consultant-for-short-term-support-kiribati/
 Organization’s Website: http://climateanalytics.org/

