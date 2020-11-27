EMEA > EU Market: EUAs extend 2-mth high above €28 as Phase 3 supply source ebbs

EU Market: EUAs extend 2-mth high above €28 as Phase 3 supply source ebbs

Published 19:24 on November 27, 2020  /  Last updated at 21:49 on November 27, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs reached a fresh two-month high on Friday before easing back for a robust 5.2% weekly gain as fears about an extended auction-free period continued to drive bullish sentiment.

EUAs reached a fresh two-month high on Friday before easing back for a robust 5.2% weekly gain, as colder weather and concerns about an extended auction-free period continued to drive bullish sentiment.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software