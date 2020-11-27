Job Postings > International Climate Policy Coordinator, CAN Europe – Europe

International Climate Policy Coordinator, CAN Europe – Europe

Published 13:09 on November 27, 2020  /  Last updated at 13:09 on November 27, 2020  /  Job Postings  /  No Comments

Organization: CAN Europe Position: International Climate Policy Coordinator Duty Station: Europe Deadline for Application: 11 December 2020

Organization: CAN Europe
Position: International Climate Policy Coordinator
Duty Station: Europe
Deadline for Application: 11 December 2020

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software