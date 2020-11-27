EMEA > Netherlands sets rate for carbon tax on ETS-covered industry

Netherlands sets rate for carbon tax on ETS-covered industry

Published 12:13 on November 27, 2020  /  Last updated at 12:16 on November 27, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

The Netherlands has set the rate at which its carbon tax on EU ETS-covered heavy industries will apply next year, a government agency said Friday, using a measure slightly below current benchmark prices.

