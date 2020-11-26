EU Market: EUAs hit new 2-mth high on auction, energy as traders eye looming supply drought
Published 18:41 on November 26, 2020 / Last updated at 19:11 on November 26, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU carbon prices climbed to a new two-month high Thursday, boosted by a strong auction and as the wider energy complex lifted due to several bullish factors, while several traders said the market was still not accurately pricing in a looming supply drought.
EU carbon prices climbed to a new two-month high Thursday, boosted by a strong auction and as the wider energy complex lifted due to several bullish factors, while several traders said the market was still not accurately pricing in a looming supply drought.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.