EMEA > EU Market: EUAs hit new 2-mth high on auction, energy as traders eye looming supply drought

EU Market: EUAs hit new 2-mth high on auction, energy as traders eye looming supply drought

Published 18:41 on November 26, 2020  /  Last updated at 19:11 on November 26, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EU carbon prices climbed to a new two-month high Thursday, boosted by a strong auction and as the wider energy complex lifted due to several bullish factors, while several traders said the market was still not accurately pricing in a looming supply drought.

EU carbon prices climbed to a new two-month high Thursday, boosted by a strong auction and as the wider energy complex lifted due to several bullish factors, while several traders said the market was still not accurately pricing in a looming supply drought.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software