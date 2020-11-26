South Korea to again shut coal plants over winter to tackle pollution
Published 09:44 on November 26, 2020 / Last updated at 09:45 on November 26, 2020 / Asia Pacific, South Korea / No Comments
South Korea will close a number of coal-fired power plants during the winter months to reduce air pollution, the government announced Thursday, a move that will also mute demand for CO2 allowances in the nation’s emissions trading scheme.
