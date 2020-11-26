NA Markets: Cali. allowances decline after Q4 sale as RGGI finds support ahead of auction

Published 17:10 on November 26, 2020 / Last updated at 17:10 on November 26, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices cascaded this week after the release of the Q4 WCI auction results, as RGGI Allowances (RGA) found continued support on the secondary market ahead of the Northeast US cap-and-trade programme's own quarterly auction.