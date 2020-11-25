UK opens consultation on post-Brexit ETS penalties, in another sign rousing carbon trade proponents
Published 22:55 on November 25, 2020 / Last updated at 23:17 on November 25, 2020 / Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International / No Comments
The British government is consulting the oil and gas industry about penalties under a post-Brexit UK emissions trading scheme, in what observers said was another potential sign the country will opt to implement a domestic cap-and-trade system instead of a tax when it leaves the EU ETS at the end of this year.
