Climate Talks > UK opens consultation on post-Brexit ETS penalties, in another sign rousing carbon trade proponents

UK opens consultation on post-Brexit ETS penalties, in another sign rousing carbon trade proponents

Published 22:55 on November 25, 2020  /  Last updated at 23:17 on November 25, 2020  /  Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International  /  No Comments

The British government is consulting the oil and gas industry about penalties under a post-Brexit UK emissions trading scheme, in what observers said was another potential sign the country will opt to implement a domestic cap-and-trade system instead of a tax when it leaves the EU ETS at the end of this year.

The British government is consulting the oil and gas industry about penalties under a post-Brexit UK emissions trading scheme, in what observers said was another potential sign the country will opt to implement a domestic cap-and-trade system instead of a tax when it leaves the EU ETS at the end of this year.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software