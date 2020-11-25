Canadian CFS prices to remain well under compliance fund value through 2030 -analysis
Published 18:14 on November 25, 2020 / Last updated at 18:14 on November 25, 2020 / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS / No Comments
Canadian Clean Fuel Standard (CFS) credit values will not come close to reaching the proposed programme’s maximum price over the next decade, even under a scenario that requires significant biofuels uptake, according to an analysis published Tuesday.
Canadian Clean Fuel Standard (CFS) credit values will not come close to reaching the proposed programme’s maximum price over the next decade, even under a scenario that requires significant biofuels uptake, according to an analysis published Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.