Africa > Averna acquisition of ClimateCare puts offset firm on “professional investment footing” ahead of market boom, says founder

Averna acquisition of ClimateCare puts offset firm on “professional investment footing” ahead of market boom, says founder

Published 18:17 on November 25, 2020  /  Last updated at 18:26 on November 25, 2020  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Bavardage, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

The recent acquisition by private equity firm Averna Capital of a majority stake in ClimateCare will help prepare the low-carbon project developer for massive growth in the global offset market, the company’s founder told Carbon Pulse.

The recent acquisition by private equity firm Averna Capital of a majority stake in ClimateCare will help prepare the low-carbon project developer for massive growth in the global offset market, the company’s founder told Carbon Pulse.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software