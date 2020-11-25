Averna acquisition of ClimateCare puts offset firm on “professional investment footing” ahead of market boom, says founder

Published 18:17 on November 25, 2020 / Last updated at 18:26 on November 25, 2020 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Bavardage, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The recent acquisition by private equity firm Averna Capital of a majority stake in ClimateCare will help prepare the low-carbon project developer for massive growth in the global offset market, the company’s founder told Carbon Pulse.