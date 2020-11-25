Forest Carbon Innovations Manager, Verra – Washington DC

Job Title: Manager, Forest Carbon Innovations

Location: Washington, DC preferred (working remotely during COVID-19, with long-term remote work arrangements possible)

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: Director, Nature-based Innovations

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving livelihoods and protecting natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools and programs that credibly, transparently and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra is looking for a Manager, Forest Carbon Innovations, to lead our work in identifying and conceptualizing new standards, tools and programs for supporting forest-related activities that generate climate and other environmental and social benefits.

A day with Verra’s Innovations Team might include…

Leading Forest Carbon Innovations Team meetings focused on identifying new opportunities for scaling forest carbon activities and overcoming barriers to implementing existing Verra standards and methodologies.

Collaborating with key external stakeholders (e.g., project proponents, corporates, VVBs, other market participants) and internal staff (e.g., Innovation and Program Teams, Market Development, Communications) to track evolving market dynamics, gather feedback on Verra standards, and develop ways to streamline and strengthen the Verified Carbon Standard Program’s requirements and procedures.

Thinking through strategic program development and market implications and devising solutions to ensure that Verra Standards play a powerful role in solving critical environmental and social problems.

Developing proposed updates to existing Verra rules and procedures to ensure they drive significant environmental and social impact.

Researching new and emerging approaches for monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) of forest carbon projects.

Drafting background documents, concept notes and other documents on key program topics and proposed ideas.

Identifying and developing (or supporting the development of) new Verified Carbon Standard or other Verra program methodologies, tools and guidance.

Mentoring and potentially managing Verra Program Officer staff.

Specific functions you will be responsible for leading…

Consulting with stakeholders, including leading Verra’s Forest Carbon Innovations Working Group, to discuss and gather feedback on existing standards, proposed standards/guidance and related innovations to identify the most effective and efficient means of scaling up forest carbon opportunities.

Defining and assessing opportunities to improve and expand existing Verra standards and develop new standards and innovative methodologies to drive significant climate and sustainable development action.

Developing concept notes and proposals for sharing the most promising ideas and opportunities with external audiences, including potential partners and funders.

Collaborating with Program Team staff to revise existing, and develop and launch new, forest carbon related standards, guidance, tools and programs.

Establishing and implementing standards development work plans, including partnership building and fundraising, where appropriate.

Providing technical input to the development of new VCS forest carbon methodologies and opportunities within emerging Verra frameworks such as SD VISta.

Representing Verra at forest carbon related conferences, workshops and events.

You bring with you…

At least five years of relevant professional experience focused on forest carbon. In particular, experience with sequestration activities, such as restoration, afforestation, agroforestry, and improved forest management would be beneficial

Technical background and demonstrated understanding of forestry, climate change and sustainability science.

A relevant university degree (e.g. forestry, environmental science, environmental policy, sustainability, biology). A master’s degree would be advantageous.

Understanding of climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies, Sustainable Development Goals, supply-chain sustainability initiatives, and climate/development finance, and an appreciation for the challenges and opportunities faced by practitioners of these arenas.

Understanding of the main technical, policy and market challenges to scaling up forest carbon sequestration activities.

Strong awareness of the market and policy drivers for advancing and scaling nature-based solutions (NBS), including related to project, landscape and jurisdictional efforts.

Experience working with companies and other end-users of environmental standards.

Understanding of emerging monitoring technologies (e.g. remote sensing, smartphone apps) and implementation innovations (e.g. drones)

An innovative, strategic thinking mindset for solving complex and interconnected challenges.

Strong project management skills with the ability to work independently, be persistent, and juggle competing priorities.

A collaboration disposition with the ability to work with stakeholders and partners from different countries and cultures.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Fluency in English is essential.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by…

Working at the cutting edge of programs designed to drive finance towards high-impact forest-based activities that tackle some of the most pressing environmental issues of our day.

Expanding your network of professionals working on forest carbon and related sustainable development initiatives, including corporate buyers, NGOs, project developers and others.

Working with a dynamic, committed and focused team of professionals.

Mentoring Verra Program Officer staff and supporting their development.

You will know you are successful, if…

You are seen as a leader, go-to resource, and a reliable and capable member of the Innovation Team by your supervisor.

Verra stakeholders consistently express positive feedback regarding your ability to collaborate to find workable and credible solutions to challenges they face.

Verra’s Innovation Team is able to drive innovations that successfully help scale up forest carbon sequestration activities.

Verra continues to be the leading standard-setting organization in respect of certifying environmental and sustainable development impacts from projects and programs.

You will join a team…

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, ex-government representatives, auditors, and more.

Committed to implementing innovative solutions that drive finance to projects and programs that advance climate action and sustainable development.

That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, and which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, we pay employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

For this position, the salary range is USD $73,000 to $83,000.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO) comprising 22-30 days plus ten floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply

To apply, please send us the following:

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)