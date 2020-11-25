Russia submits slightly higher Paris pledge that still allows for vast emissions growth
Published 17:51 on November 25, 2020 / Last updated at 17:58 on November 25, 2020 / Climate Talks, EMEA, International / No Comments
Russia became the 13th nation to submit a new NDC to the Paris Agreement on Wednesday, with the world’s fourth largest emitter confirming a decree signed earlier this month.
