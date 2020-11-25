Climate Talks > Russia submits slightly higher Paris pledge that still allows for vast emissions growth

Russia submits slightly higher Paris pledge that still allows for vast emissions growth

Published 17:51 on November 25, 2020  /  Last updated at 17:58 on November 25, 2020  /  Climate Talks, EMEA, International  /  No Comments

Russia became the 13th nation to submit a new NDC to the Paris Agreement on Wednesday, with the world’s fourth largest emitter confirming a decree signed earlier this month.

Russia became the 13th nation to submit a new NDC to the Paris Agreement on Wednesday, with the world’s fourth largest emitter confirming a decree signed earlier this month.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software