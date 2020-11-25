Senior Program Officer, Verra – Washington DC

Job Title: Senior Program Officer, Agriculture Innovations

Location: Washington, DC preferred (working remotely during COVID-19, with long-term remote work arrangements possible)

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: Manager, Agriculture Innovations

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods and protect natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools and programs that credibly, transparently and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra is looking for a Senior Program Officer to support its work to foster climate impact and generate related environmental and social benefits in the agriculture sector through our VCS Program and other emerging standards, tools and programs.

A day with Verra’s Innovations Team might include…

Participating in Innovations Team meetings to identify new opportunities to scale sustainable agriculture practices and to implement solutions to barriers within existing Verra standards and methodologies.

Contributing to and managing interactions with external experts (e.g., coordinating working groups) and agricultural stakeholders, including project and methodology developers, validation/verification bodies, credit buyers and others.

Conducting research into new and emerging approaches and technologies for monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) of soil organic carbon and agricultural GHGs.

Contributing to the evolution of Verra programs (e.g., helping develop updates to existing Verra rules and procedures) to drive significant environmental and social impact in the agricultural sector.

Collaborating with other Verra teams (e.g., Program; Market Development, Communications) to advance our organizational mission.

Specific functions you will be responsible for leading…

Providing technical input to the development of new VCS agricultural methodologies (e.g., biochar, agroforestry) and to agricultural opportunities within emerging Verra frameworks, such as SD VISta.

Developing programmatic solutions including a process to evaluate the use of models in agricultural methodologies.

Researching, evaluating and making recommendations on the use of new and emerging MRV technologies and approaches.

Drafting revisions to Verra program rules and procedures relevant to the agriculture sector to help maintain the robustness, workability, and impact of those programs.

Providing technical guidance to Program Team colleagues and users of Verra programs in the agriculture sector. Such users include project developers, methodology developers, validation/verification bodies, and other stakeholders such as credit buyers.

Supporting the Verra Innovations Team on other emerging opportunities.

Participating in domestic and international conferences and other events as required.

You bring with you…

At least 3 years of relevant professional experience, preferably working for a standards organization, NGO, government, consultancy, project developer and/or auditor.

Technical background and demonstrated understanding of agriculture, climate change and sustainability science.

A relevant university degree (e.g., agricultural or soil sciences, agricultural engineering, agricultural economics, environmental sciences, biology). A master’s degree would be advantageous.

Understanding of climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies, Sustainable Development Goals, agricultural supply-chain sustainability initiatives, and/or climate/development finance, and an appreciation for the challenges and opportunities faced by practitioners of these arenas.

Strong attention to detail.

Strong project management and organizational skills, including the ability to prioritize and work efficiently and effectively under deadlines.

Culturally aware with ability to work with stakeholders and partners from different countries and cultures.

Self-starter with ability to excel in a professional environment with limited supervision.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Fluency in English is essential.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by…

Working at the cutting edge of programs designed to drive finance towards high-impact agricultural land management activities that tackle some of the most pressing environmental issues of our day.

Working on challenges and opportunities faced by practitioners of activities aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving livelihoods.

Finding effective ways to ensure the quality of projects and credits under Verra programs.

Working with a dynamic, committed and focused team of professionals.

You will know you are successful, if…

You are seen as a leader and a go-to resource by your peers, and as a reliable and capable member of the team by your manager.

You build on your appreciation and respect for the challenges and opportunities faced by users of the Verra programs, and are able to effectively ensure the quality of activities certified under the Verra programs.

Verra stakeholders consistently express positive feedback regarding your ability to collaborate to find workable solutions to challenges they face.

You will join a team…

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, ex-government representatives, auditors, and more.

Committed to implementing innovative solutions that drive finance to projects and programs that advance climate action and sustainable development.

That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, and which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, we pay employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

For this position, the salary range is USD $55,000 to 68,000.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO) comprising 22-30 days plus ten floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply

To apply, please send us the following: