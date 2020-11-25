EMEA > EU nations lay groundwork on 2030 climate goal ahead of key summit

EU nations lay groundwork on 2030 climate goal ahead of key summit

Published 13:21 on November 25, 2020  /  Last updated at 13:21 on November 25, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EU delegations have begun work on the conclusions of a key EU summit on Dec. 10-11 where the 27-nation bloc’s leaders could agree a higher 2030 GHG reductions target, although some hurdles remain.

EU delegations have begun work on the conclusions of a key EU summit on Dec. 10-11 where the 27-nation bloc’s leaders could agree a higher 2030 GHG reductions target, although some hurdles remain.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software