Climate Change Policy Officer, Department of Environment, Victoria State Government – Melbourne

The Climate Change Policy branch is leading a significant program of work to implement the Climate Change Act 2017 (the Act), which provides Victoria with a legislative foundation to drive the transition to a net zero emissions, climate resilient economy by 2050. A key element of the Act is setting Victoria’s first interim greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets (for 2021-25 and 2026-30) and emissions reduction sector pledges (for 2021-2025).

The successful applicant will work in a multi-disciplinary team to deliver analysis of Victoria’s greenhouse gas emissions; provide robust and effective policy advice; and prepare papers, reports, briefings and correspondence. In particular, the role will include the development of an annual greenhouse gas emissions report for Victoria, based on data from the national greenhouse gas inventory. The latest report can be found here: https://www.climatechange.vic.gov.au/information-and-resources/greenhouse-gas-emissions-in-victoria

To be successful in this position you will have strong analytical skills. The role requires clear communication and interpersonal skills in liaising with stakeholders across government and portfolio agencies. You will also have proven time management skills with the ability to manage multiple projects with limited supervision. You will have a flexible and responsive attitude to your work.

Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications

Experience in undertaking policy analysis and providing policy advice is required, and knowledge and experience of climate change policy is desirable.

Knowledge, skills and experience utilising data from the Australian Greenhouse Emissions Information System (AGEIS) and / or carrying out greenhouse gas emission accounting or analysis is desirable

An understanding of Victorian Government policy processes is desirable.

Tertiary qualification(s) including post-graduate qualification(s) in social sciences, public policy, natural resources and environmental management, law or similar is desirable.

This is a fixed term position until 31 December 2021.

To be considered for this position, your application should include a supporting statement demonstrating that you meet the Key Selection Criteria detailed in the position description, including the Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications and Knowledge and Skills sections.

For further information please refer to the attached position description.

Applications close at midnight on Monday, 7 December 2020.

Other relevant information:

Preferred candidates will be required to undertake pre-employment screening, including a Declaration and Consent form and a National Police Check.

We are building an inclusive workplace to help realise the potential of our employees, embrace our differences, and apply our diverse thinking to innovation and delivering services to Victorian communities. All jobs can be worked flexibly and we encourage job applications from Aboriginal people, people with disabilities, young people and people from culturally diverse backgrounds.