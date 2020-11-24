Principal Manager, Air & Climate Policy, Southern California Edison – Rosemead, California

PRINCIPAL MANAGER, AIR & CLIMATE POLICY

Become a Principal Manager, Air & Climate Policy at Southern California Edison (SCE) and build a better tomorrow. In this job, you’ll develop air quality and climate change policy positions with a particular focus on transportation and building electrification. You will also lead cross-functional Southern California Edison (SCE) project teams on air and climate regulatory policy, as well as partner engagement and direct leadership of a regulatory team. As a Principal Manager, Air & Climate Policy, your work will help power our planet, reduce carbon emissions and create cleaner air for everyone. Are you ready to take on the challenge to help us build the future?

You will develop and advocate for air quality and climate change policies, including economy-wide mechanisms (e.g., California cap-and-trade and carbon reduction Scoping Plan), the role of transportation electrification (e.g., short- and long-range planning of the TE program in goods movement, light and heavy-duty vehicles, as well as transit and off-road vehicles and identification of constraints and risks) and building electrification (e.g., building code reform, consumer incentive and education programs, and public funding).

You will organize, direct and lead project teams from multiple areas, comprised of personnel from Customer Service, Regulatory Affairs, Integrated Planning, Corporate Affairs, Law, Energy Procurement and various departments/divisions within Transmission & Distribution to assure coordination of our change efforts/ implementation activities across the company. You will provide the necessary leadership to maintain a coordinated approach.

You will engage with external stakeholders, including regulators, environmental agencies, local government officials and non-governmental organizations.

You will represent SCE in organizations (at the board and committee levels) and participate in industry discussions promoting electrification efforts and shaping air quality and climate change policy developments (e.g., CalETC, EEI).

You will identify the organizational capabilities needed to achieve our change efforts/activities, including providing extraordinary leadership and management to build an engaged and effective team.

You will also promote the Company’s safety culture to ensure a safe work environment.

We will ask you to perform other duties and responsibilities as assigned.

Bachelor’s Degree.

Experience interacting and working with State or Federal environmental regulatory agencies.

Seven years of experience supervising, managing, or leading groups or teams or project management experience.

Master’s Degree in environmental studies, public policy, or business management or a juris doctorate degree.

Seven years of experience with air quality, climate change, alternative fuels or electrification policy.

Ten years of in environmental policy and/or electrification experience.

Five years’ experience analyzing and interpreting regulations, legislation or policies in a public utility or other regulated environment.

Experience with project management and leading cross-functional project teams and interpersonal, oral, and written communication skills.

Deep understanding of public policy development.

A deep understanding related to legislative and/or regulatory processes, and strategies for influence.

About Southern California Edison

The people at SCE don’t just keep the lights on. Our mission is so much bigger. We’re fueling the kind of innovation that’s changing an entire industry, and quite possibly the planet. Join us and create a future with cleaner energy, while providing our customers with the safety and reliability they demand. At SCE, you’ll have a chance to grow personally and professionally, making a real impact in Southern California and around the world.

At SCE, we celebrate our differences. We are a proud Equal Opportunity Employer and will not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, disability, protected veteran status or any other protected status.

We are committed to ensuring that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

